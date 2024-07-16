Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Lowered to Underperform at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 260 ($3.37) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.84) to GBX 380 ($4.93) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

LON OCDO opened at GBX 403.18 ($5.23) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 278.17 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,017 ($13.19). The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -895.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 345.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 445.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($129,673.45). Insiders bought 27,403 shares of company stock worth $10,029,284 over the last three months. 29.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

