Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.88. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 87,295 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMEX

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 235,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.