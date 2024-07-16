Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $4.60. Omeros shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 451,302 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $257.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,348 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omeros by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

