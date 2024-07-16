Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 48,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.