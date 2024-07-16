Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Loews by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Loews by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews stock opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

