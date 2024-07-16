Oppenheimer Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $147.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,146. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,198 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 57,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

