Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 29.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

