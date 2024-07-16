OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

KIDS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 21,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.19.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 649.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58,104 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $268,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 14.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 487,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.