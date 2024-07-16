OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,857,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth $9,774,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.