Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Lowered to $19.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911 over the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

