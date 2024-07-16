Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

