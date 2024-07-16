Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $9,682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXM opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

