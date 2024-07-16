PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCAR opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

