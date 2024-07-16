Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

