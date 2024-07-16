Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.92. 7,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,891. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $191.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $163,314,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,401,000 after buying an additional 279,059 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,850,000 after buying an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

