Packaging Co. of America (PKG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $191.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

