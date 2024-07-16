Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.86. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 88,605 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

