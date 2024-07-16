Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

PAM stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

