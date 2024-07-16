Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lifted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 261.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $544.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

