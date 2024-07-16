Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.23.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 311.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 110,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.