PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.