PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

