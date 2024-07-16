Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $980.80

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 980.80 ($12.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,023.50 ($13.27). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.12), with a volume of 2,246,123 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.17) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.56) to GBX 1,220 ($15.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.62) to GBX 1,052 ($13.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,909.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 971.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 980.80.

In related news, insider Annette Thomas acquired 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.77) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,892.43). 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

