PennantPark Investment’s (PNNT) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their sell rating on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.52.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

