PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Trading Up 1.3%

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.07). Approximately 25,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 195,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.20) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
PensionBee Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at PensionBee Group
In other news, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £31,565.31 ($40,935.43). In related news, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £31,565.31 ($40,935.43). Also, insider Mark Wood sold 274,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £419,786.10 ($544,399.04). 49.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PensionBee Group Company Profile
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
