Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $232.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $265.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $191.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $170.59 and a 1 year high of $319.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.25.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

