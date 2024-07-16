Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 268,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 182,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PPTA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Perpetua Resources from $10.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Perpetua Resources Price Performance
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Perpetua Resources
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.
