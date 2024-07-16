Petrus Resources Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$1.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.18. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.68.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Petrus Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. In other Petrus Resources news, Director Don Gray purchased 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,384.00. Also, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $74,612. 75.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

