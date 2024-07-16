Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. The company has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $106.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

