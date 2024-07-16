Philip Morris International (PM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY24 guidance at $6.19-6.31 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.190-6.310 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

