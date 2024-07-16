Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Pinterest worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

