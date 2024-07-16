Piper Sandler Downgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Neutral

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $143.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

DLTR stock opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. City State Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

