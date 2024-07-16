Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.
Several research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Playtika by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Playtika stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. Analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
