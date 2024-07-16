Polaris (PII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY24 guidance at $7.79-$8.24 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.786-8.244 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. Polaris’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PII opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. Polaris has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.45.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

