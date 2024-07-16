Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading Down 0.7%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.45 ($0.17). Approximately 1,419,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,043,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.55 ($0.18).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1,345.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.04.

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

