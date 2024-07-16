PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRCT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PRCT stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,384. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,861.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,478 shares of company stock worth $5,515,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth approximately $21,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,533,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,507,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.