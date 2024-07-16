Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

