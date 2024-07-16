Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get Progyny alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.