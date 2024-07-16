Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,510,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 233,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.46. 348,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

