Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Prologis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.94.

Get Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.