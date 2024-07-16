ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading 1.9% Higher

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.23. 5,162,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Institutional Trading of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $156,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

