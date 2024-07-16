ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.75 Per Share

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ProVen VCT Price Performance
PVN opened at GBX 61 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.67. ProVen VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 61.94 ($0.80). The company has a market cap of £157.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.67 and a beta of 0.01.
ProVen VCT Company Profile
