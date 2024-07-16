Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.