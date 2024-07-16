Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 235.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $2,031,153. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

