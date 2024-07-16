PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 26,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

PyroGenesis Canada Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $123.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 1,365.53% and a negative net margin of 201.83%.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.