Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$22.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

