Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Increased by Analyst

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92.
Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion.
Bombardier Stock Performance
