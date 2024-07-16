Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Boosted by Wedbush

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

CAVA Group Stock Up 2.8 %

CAVA stock opened at $86.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 211.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $98.69.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CAVA Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.