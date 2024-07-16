Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.