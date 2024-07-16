Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Reduced by Analyst

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.03.

SHOP opened at $64.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

